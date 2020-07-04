2602 King Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Truly unique rental opportunity old-world charm meets modern luxury. Fully Renovated Church Sanctuary with close attention to detail on the historical accuracy. Features include Original hardwoods, separate office or den, and a large bedroom with double closet and full bath. Stunning kitchen has a double oven, drop-in gas stove and large island with subway tile detail perfect for entertaining. Beautifully restored to create a gorgeous space with great natural light throughout with amazing characteristics.