Dallas, TX
2602 King Road
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:11 AM

2602 King Road

2602 Kings Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2602 Kings Rd, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Truly unique rental opportunity old-world charm meets modern luxury. Fully Renovated Church Sanctuary with close attention to detail on the historical accuracy. Features include Original hardwoods, separate office or den, and a large bedroom with double closet and full bath. Stunning kitchen has a double oven, drop-in gas stove and large island with subway tile detail perfect for entertaining. Beautifully restored to create a gorgeous space with great natural light throughout with amazing characteristics.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 King Road have any available units?
2602 King Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 King Road have?
Some of 2602 King Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 King Road currently offering any rent specials?
2602 King Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 King Road pet-friendly?
No, 2602 King Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2602 King Road offer parking?
Yes, 2602 King Road offers parking.
Does 2602 King Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 King Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 King Road have a pool?
No, 2602 King Road does not have a pool.
Does 2602 King Road have accessible units?
No, 2602 King Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 King Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2602 King Road has units with dishwashers.

