2551 Loop 35 Alvin

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center concierge on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill

Huntington Oaks is a fully renovated and professionally managed apartment community located in the thriving city of Alvin, Texas, within walking distance to the Alvin Community College, near restaurants and major retailers, and close to many centers. We offer large one, two and three bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, two-tone paint and baseboards in all units. Huntington Oaks has two sparkling pools, two tilled laundry facilities with new card-operated machines, a beautiful new and fully fenced playground for children, grill areas and a business center for resident use. Services include concierge package and mail drop-off, fax and copy service and reserved parking options. Come home, step inside and enjoy our affordable luxury package!



Residence Features

Full renovated interiors

Ceiling fans

Baseboards

Two-tone paint

New fixtures throughout

Large walk-in closets

Community Features

Childrens Playground (Fenced)

Two Pools

Grilling Areas

Business center

Well-Lit Grounds and Parking Areas

Beautiful, reliable Trees and Landscaping