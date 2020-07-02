All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2551 Loop 35 Alvin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2551 Loop 35 Alvin
Last updated December 9 2019 at 9:56 AM

2551 Loop 35 Alvin

2551 North Walton Walker Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2551 North Walton Walker Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75212

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Huntington Oaks is a fully renovated and professionally managed apartment community located in the thriving city of Alvin, Texas, within walking distance to the Alvin Community College, near restaurants and major retailers, and close to many centers. We offer large one, two and three bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, two-tone paint and baseboards in all units. Huntington Oaks has two sparkling pools, two tilled laundry facilities with new card-operated machines, a beautiful new and fully fenced playground for children, grill areas and a business center for resident use. Services include concierge package and mail drop-off, fax and copy service and reserved parking options. Come home, step inside and enjoy our affordable luxury package!

Residence Features
Full renovated interiors
Ceiling fans
Baseboards
Two-tone paint
New fixtures throughout
Large walk-in closets
Community Features
Childrens Playground (Fenced)
Two Pools
Grilling Areas
Business center
Well-Lit Grounds and Parking Areas
Beautiful, reliable Trees and Landscaping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2551 Loop 35 Alvin have any available units?
2551 Loop 35 Alvin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2551 Loop 35 Alvin have?
Some of 2551 Loop 35 Alvin's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2551 Loop 35 Alvin currently offering any rent specials?
2551 Loop 35 Alvin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2551 Loop 35 Alvin pet-friendly?
No, 2551 Loop 35 Alvin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2551 Loop 35 Alvin offer parking?
Yes, 2551 Loop 35 Alvin offers parking.
Does 2551 Loop 35 Alvin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2551 Loop 35 Alvin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2551 Loop 35 Alvin have a pool?
Yes, 2551 Loop 35 Alvin has a pool.
Does 2551 Loop 35 Alvin have accessible units?
No, 2551 Loop 35 Alvin does not have accessible units.
Does 2551 Loop 35 Alvin have units with dishwashers?
No, 2551 Loop 35 Alvin does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Stoneridge
501 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
Magnolia off Sylvan
707 Seale Street
Dallas, TX 75208
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University