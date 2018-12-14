2539 Hillsboro Avenue

Amenities

TWO FOR THE PRICE OF ONE! This beautifully remodeled property includes not only the main house, but also a second residence in the back WITH 400 ADDITIONAL SQ FT not included in tax records. The main house has granite in the kitchen and bathrooms, fresh paint, flooring, light fixtures, ceiling fans, blinds, and attic insulation as of 2019. The stove, dishwasher, and air condenser were all replaced in 2019. Roof replaced in 2019 with 30-year shingles. Foundation work, done in 2019, has lifetime warranty. The second residence has a living area, full bathroom, and kitchen-all of which were recently remodeled, plus replaced water heater. Use this as guest quarters for a family member or rent for additional income.