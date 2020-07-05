2527 Pinebluff Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spread out in comfort with plenty of room for everyone! Everything you could want, LARGE INTERIOR corner lot, mature shade trees, 4 car attached garage,additional parking pads. GREAT LOCATION-TONS of living area, TONS of light. Upstairs 2nd master bedroom&bath with exterior entrance and balcony could also make a fabulous home office with plenty of privacy or a teen suite or easily accommodate extended family. Perfect for roommates, large family. Unbeatable work from home layout. Jack and Jill Bath was taken to the studs in 2020 and remodeled. Master bath recently updated. Kitchen has granite. Huge, sunny 3rd living area looks to shaded backyard that's perfect for entertaining. Agent is licensed RE broker