Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2527 Pinebluff Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:14 PM

2527 Pinebluff Drive

2527 Pinebluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2527 Pinebluff Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spread out in comfort with plenty of room for everyone! Everything you could want, LARGE INTERIOR corner lot, mature shade trees, 4 car attached garage,additional parking pads. GREAT LOCATION-TONS of living area, TONS of light. Upstairs 2nd master bedroom&bath with exterior entrance and balcony could also make a fabulous home office with plenty of privacy or a teen suite or easily accommodate extended family. Perfect for roommates, large family. Unbeatable work from home layout. Jack and Jill Bath was taken to the studs in 2020 and remodeled. Master bath recently updated. Kitchen has granite. Huge, sunny 3rd living area looks to shaded backyard that's perfect for entertaining. Agent is licensed RE broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 Pinebluff Drive have any available units?
2527 Pinebluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 Pinebluff Drive have?
Some of 2527 Pinebluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 Pinebluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Pinebluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Pinebluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2527 Pinebluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2527 Pinebluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2527 Pinebluff Drive offers parking.
Does 2527 Pinebluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Pinebluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Pinebluff Drive have a pool?
No, 2527 Pinebluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2527 Pinebluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 2527 Pinebluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Pinebluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2527 Pinebluff Drive has units with dishwashers.

