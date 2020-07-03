All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2521 Cedar Springs Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2521 Cedar Springs Road
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2521 Cedar Springs Road

2521 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2521 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d’etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you’ve now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Dallas, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious Dallas apartment.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

A range of expertly designed floor plans

Authentic hand-scraped hardwood floors

Integrated desk, bookcase and display niche

Integrated desk, bookcase and display niche

Spacious studies

Extravagant walk-in closets with custom wood shelving and seasonal clothing rods

Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms

Honeywell Wi-Fi 900i Touch Screen thermostat

Convenient access to the Katy Trail path from private balcony

Oversized soaking tub and shower

Under cabinet lighting

Stainless steel Energy Star appliances

Convenient under counter wine fridge

Butler’s pantry w/custom cabinetry & discrete entrance

Side-by-side refrigerator and built-in-microwave

Private storage

Expansive 10’ ceilings

Designer rolling shades

Designer lighting with recessed, pendant & track lighting

Full sized Whirlpool® Duet® front load washer and dryer

Unique barn sliding door feature

Convenient pass through laundry feature

Pre-wired intrusion alarm

Private Balcony

Granite or quartz countertop with designer oversized undermount sink

Custom cabinetry with 42” upper cabinets and glass front displays

Gourmet preparation island with designer lighting

Opulent track lighting in the dining area

Expansive 11’ ceilings

Luxurious wet bar ideal for entertaining

Tall tub dishwasher & electric range

Private garages

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Direct access to the Katy Trail

Resort style pool w/expansive tanning areas, private cabanas

Fully-equipped Wellness Center

Tower Lounge boasts seating areas & meeting space

Convenient pet park with pet spa

Multi-level parking garage

Lounge w/Wi-Fi cafe, TV & private dining space

Specialized Technogym cardio machines & rowing machine

Business lounge with PCs and Macs

Roof-top sky lounge pool w/Wi-Fi, TVs & entertaining spaces

Entertaining space with inviting fire pit

Grilling areas with premium cooking equipment

Convenient bike storage

Controlled access

Unparalleled views of Dallas

Free weights & individual strength training machines

----------------------------------------------------

Tired of looking for a new apartment?

Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
2521 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 2521 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 Cedar Springs Road is pet friendly.
Does 2521 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Cedar Springs Road offers parking.
Does 2521 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2521 Cedar Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 2521 Cedar Springs Road has a pool.
Does 2521 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
Yes, 2521 Cedar Springs Road has accessible units.
Does 2521 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 Cedar Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Spring Parc
18250 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Preston Park Apartments
5757 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
Village Upper East Side
8705 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University