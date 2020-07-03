2521 Cedar Springs Road

Amenities
Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d’etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you’ve now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Dallas, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious Dallas apartment.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
A range of expertly designed floor plans
Authentic hand-scraped hardwood floors
Integrated desk, bookcase and display niche
Integrated desk, bookcase and display niche
Spacious studies
Extravagant walk-in closets with custom wood shelving and seasonal clothing rods
Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms
Honeywell Wi-Fi 900i Touch Screen thermostat
Convenient access to the Katy Trail path from private balcony
Oversized soaking tub and shower
Under cabinet lighting
Stainless steel Energy Star appliances
Convenient under counter wine fridge
Butler’s pantry w/custom cabinetry & discrete entrance
Side-by-side refrigerator and built-in-microwave
Private storage
Expansive 10’ ceilings
Designer rolling shades
Designer lighting with recessed, pendant & track lighting
Full sized Whirlpool® Duet® front load washer and dryer
Unique barn sliding door feature
Convenient pass through laundry feature
Pre-wired intrusion alarm
Private Balcony
Granite or quartz countertop with designer oversized undermount sink
Custom cabinetry with 42” upper cabinets and glass front displays
Gourmet preparation island with designer lighting
Opulent track lighting in the dining area
Expansive 11’ ceilings
Luxurious wet bar ideal for entertaining
Tall tub dishwasher & electric range
Private garages
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Direct access to the Katy Trail
Resort style pool w/expansive tanning areas, private cabanas
Fully-equipped Wellness Center
Tower Lounge boasts seating areas & meeting space
Convenient pet park with pet spa
Multi-level parking garage
Lounge w/Wi-Fi cafe, TV & private dining space
Specialized Technogym cardio machines & rowing machine
Business lounge with PCs and Macs
Roof-top sky lounge pool w/Wi-Fi, TVs & entertaining spaces
Entertaining space with inviting fire pit
Grilling areas with premium cooking equipment
Convenient bike storage
Controlled access
Unparalleled views of Dallas
Free weights & individual strength training machines
----------------------------------------------------
Tired of looking for a new apartment?
Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!