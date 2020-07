Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Welcome to this fully renovated beautiful home...two bedrooms, one bath. Bamboo flooring throughout, decorative ceilings, the kitchen is equipped with beautiful built-in stainless-steel appliances and includes marble countertops.

It has a large fenced cemented backyard with a rear and front gated entrance that gives access to a carport for two cars plus more parking space available.