2440 Wildoak Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

2440 Wildoak Drive

2440 Wildoak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2440 Wildoak Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Claremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Furnished home in a quiet East Dallas neighborhood, just 10 minutes from Downtown. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a large private backyard with an extended outdoor covered patio. The home has been recently updated and is furnished throughout with designer decor. Master bedroom has a King size bed and ensuite bath, both secondary bedrooms have Queen beds and living room has a sleeper sofa. Perfect home for an executive rental or a family relocating to the area. 6+ month lease is preferred, will consider shorter lease at a higher monthly rent if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Wildoak Drive have any available units?
2440 Wildoak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2440 Wildoak Drive have?
Some of 2440 Wildoak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Wildoak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Wildoak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Wildoak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2440 Wildoak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2440 Wildoak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Wildoak Drive offers parking.
Does 2440 Wildoak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2440 Wildoak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Wildoak Drive have a pool?
No, 2440 Wildoak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Wildoak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2440 Wildoak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Wildoak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2440 Wildoak Drive has units with dishwashers.

