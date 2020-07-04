2440 Wildoak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully Furnished home in a quiet East Dallas neighborhood, just 10 minutes from Downtown. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a large private backyard with an extended outdoor covered patio. The home has been recently updated and is furnished throughout with designer decor. Master bedroom has a King size bed and ensuite bath, both secondary bedrooms have Queen beds and living room has a sleeper sofa. Perfect home for an executive rental or a family relocating to the area. 6+ month lease is preferred, will consider shorter lease at a higher monthly rent if needed.