2437 Worthington Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator hot tub

Gorgeous State Thomas Townhome! OVER $60K IN NEW RENOVATIONS! Walk to McKinney Ave restaurants and shops. Whole Foods is right around the corner. This spacious townhome features an ELEVATOR!, marble & wood floors throughout. Large living area and open kitchen with soaring ceilings. Granite countertops and solid oak doors & moulding. Beautiful master has peek-a-boo fireplace and a balcony, along with a luxurious spa tub and multi feature shower panel in new frameless shower. Custom walk-in closet with Sound system throughout home. Only .4MI from William B. Travis Academy. Too many upgrades and details to list.