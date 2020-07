Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

REMODELED COTTAGE located in sought after N. Oak Cliff, minutes from downtown Dallas. Complete remodel included HVAC, kitchen cabinets, appliances, tile, granite, lighting and paint. Spacious backyard and covered patio. This adorable open-concept home is perfect for entertaining. The 2-car carport does double duty as a car shelter and expands the outdoor living space to accommodate any large gathering. Don't miss this lovable charmer.