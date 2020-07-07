2427 Kingston Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This is one of the cutest little craftsman homes you’ve ever seen! It is a one bedroom one bath home with a very open beautiful kitchen totally redone with new appliances!! Separate dining area and the living room area has original hardwood floors and original shiplap on the walls. The oversize laundry room will accommodate you for extra storage. It has a large oversized fenced yard with the most incredible covered front porch. The foundation was repaired in Summer 2019. It is a redo from top to bottom. You are going to fall in love!! This is a must see!