This is one of the cutest little craftsman homes you’ve ever seen! It is a one bedroom one bath home with a very open beautiful kitchen totally redone with new appliances!! Separate dining area and the living room area has original hardwood floors and original shiplap on the walls. The oversize laundry room will accommodate you for extra storage. It has a large oversized fenced yard with the most incredible covered front porch. The foundation was repaired in Summer 2019. It is a redo from top to bottom. You are going to fall in love!! This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2427 Kingston Street have any available units?
2427 Kingston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 2427 Kingston Street have?
Some of 2427 Kingston Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 Kingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2427 Kingston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.