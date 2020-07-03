WONDERFUL & WELL MAINTAINED DUPLEX JUST MINUTES FROM THE BISHOP-ARTS DISTRICT! NEAR DOWNTOWN. RRESHLY PAINTED, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, NICE BACKYARD. 1 CAR CARPORT! ONE YEAR LEASE. $40 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. $700 DEPOSIT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2421 S Tyler Street have?
Some of 2421 S Tyler Street's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 S Tyler Street currently offering any rent specials?
2421 S Tyler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.