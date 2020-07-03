All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

2421 S Tyler Street

2421 South Tyler Street · No Longer Available
Location

2421 South Tyler Street, Dallas, TX 75224

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
WONDERFUL & WELL MAINTAINED DUPLEX JUST MINUTES FROM THE BISHOP-ARTS DISTRICT! NEAR DOWNTOWN. RRESHLY PAINTED, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, NICE BACKYARD. 1 CAR CARPORT! ONE YEAR LEASE. $40 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. $700 DEPOSIT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 S Tyler Street have any available units?
2421 S Tyler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 S Tyler Street have?
Some of 2421 S Tyler Street's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 S Tyler Street currently offering any rent specials?
2421 S Tyler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 S Tyler Street pet-friendly?
No, 2421 S Tyler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2421 S Tyler Street offer parking?
Yes, 2421 S Tyler Street offers parking.
Does 2421 S Tyler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 S Tyler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 S Tyler Street have a pool?
No, 2421 S Tyler Street does not have a pool.
Does 2421 S Tyler Street have accessible units?
No, 2421 S Tyler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 S Tyler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 S Tyler Street does not have units with dishwashers.

