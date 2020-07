Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

As featured on West Elm Blog In May of 2017, In The Studio With Gaston Made. This lovely, unique 1930's tudor is cool, creative, and has innovative character. Upstairs is a large studio, hardwoods throughout, washer dryer included, gas stove, stainless appliances, two entrances, garage, close to Knox Henderson nightlife, LA Fitness and Greenville Ave. Good size backyard, perfect for entertaining and excellent for dogs.