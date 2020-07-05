All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:09 PM

2417 Springhill Drive

2417 Springhill Street · No Longer Available
Location

2417 Springhill Street, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa Linda-Casa View

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Nestled in the Casa Linda Forest atop an elevated lot - and within the highly rated Sanger Elementary School zone - this charming home offers spacious living in a prime location, minutes from White Rock Lake, The Dallas Arboretum and Downtown. Lovingly maintained and neutrally updated, the open floorplan provides seamless functionality for living and entertaining. Large upstairs 4th bedroom could also be used as game room or playroom. Enjoy the summer in the spacious backyard and hangout on the freshly stained deck. Come and see this truly adorable home in a prime East Dallas location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Springhill Drive have any available units?
2417 Springhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 Springhill Drive have?
Some of 2417 Springhill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Springhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Springhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Springhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2417 Springhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2417 Springhill Drive offer parking?
No, 2417 Springhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2417 Springhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 Springhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Springhill Drive have a pool?
No, 2417 Springhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2417 Springhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2417 Springhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Springhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 Springhill Drive has units with dishwashers.

