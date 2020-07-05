2417 Springhill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Nestled in the Casa Linda Forest atop an elevated lot - and within the highly rated Sanger Elementary School zone - this charming home offers spacious living in a prime location, minutes from White Rock Lake, The Dallas Arboretum and Downtown. Lovingly maintained and neutrally updated, the open floorplan provides seamless functionality for living and entertaining. Large upstairs 4th bedroom could also be used as game room or playroom. Enjoy the summer in the spacious backyard and hangout on the freshly stained deck. Come and see this truly adorable home in a prime East Dallas location!