Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:23 AM

2416 Delmar Avenue

2416 Delmar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2416 Delmar Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This adorable Belmont cottage was recently renovated from top to bottom. You'll love the beautifully designed kitchen that boasts brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and plenty of natural sunlight. Some of the other amenities included are a full-sized washer and dryer, smart thermostat, and tankless water heater which help keep utility costs low. Hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. With easy access to I-75 and walking distance to some of the best restaurants and entertainment in Dallas, you can't beat the location of this charming home. Available for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 Delmar Avenue have any available units?
2416 Delmar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2416 Delmar Avenue have?
Some of 2416 Delmar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 Delmar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Delmar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Delmar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2416 Delmar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2416 Delmar Avenue offer parking?
No, 2416 Delmar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2416 Delmar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2416 Delmar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Delmar Avenue have a pool?
No, 2416 Delmar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Delmar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2416 Delmar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Delmar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2416 Delmar Avenue has units with dishwashers.

