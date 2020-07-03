2416 Delmar Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This adorable Belmont cottage was recently renovated from top to bottom. You'll love the beautifully designed kitchen that boasts brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and plenty of natural sunlight. Some of the other amenities included are a full-sized washer and dryer, smart thermostat, and tankless water heater which help keep utility costs low. Hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. With easy access to I-75 and walking distance to some of the best restaurants and entertainment in Dallas, you can't beat the location of this charming home. Available for immediate move-in.