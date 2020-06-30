2413 Douglas

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

ITS FINALLY HERE AND BEAUTIFUL !!! UPCOMING NEW DEVELOPING NEIGHBORHOOD in Uptown-Medcal District area !!! BRAND NEW MODERN Construction, planned completion Mid March 2017. Top of the Line Details in this 3 story Modern Duplex. Nestled near the Tollway with access to Everything the City has to offer. Kitchen-Aide Appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, ceiling fan on covered patio, modern landscaping with large front yard for your furry friends. This neighborhood will be one of the hidden gems with more to come in the next few years. Also for Lease $3500.