All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2413 Douglas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2413 Douglas
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:19 PM

2413 Douglas

2413 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2413 Douglas Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
ITS FINALLY HERE AND BEAUTIFUL !!! UPCOMING NEW DEVELOPING NEIGHBORHOOD in Uptown-Medcal District area !!! BRAND NEW MODERN Construction, planned completion Mid March 2017. Top of the Line Details in this 3 story Modern Duplex. Nestled near the Tollway with access to Everything the City has to offer. Kitchen-Aide Appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, ceiling fan on covered patio, modern landscaping with large front yard for your furry friends. This neighborhood will be one of the hidden gems with more to come in the next few years. Also for Lease $3500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Douglas have any available units?
2413 Douglas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 Douglas have?
Some of 2413 Douglas's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 Douglas currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Douglas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Douglas pet-friendly?
Yes, 2413 Douglas is pet friendly.
Does 2413 Douglas offer parking?
No, 2413 Douglas does not offer parking.
Does 2413 Douglas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Douglas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Douglas have a pool?
No, 2413 Douglas does not have a pool.
Does 2413 Douglas have accessible units?
No, 2413 Douglas does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Douglas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 Douglas has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
28TwentyEight
2828 Woodside St
Dallas, TX 75204
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
The Fitz
1500 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University