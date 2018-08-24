2412 Sylvia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

This new built house is waiting for you to come and live in. Cozy open floor concept nice kitchen with granite counter tops and new appliances. Welcoming you from its little entrance hallway into the living room Which is open to the kitchen It is located in Dallas ISD. Minutes away from the I 20 and I 35 and I 45 close to number of attractions like Bishop Art District Oak Lake and more. Ready to move in. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

Please verify all measurement before entering lease.

NO SMOKING.