This new built house is waiting for you to come and live in. Cozy open floor concept nice kitchen with granite counter tops and new appliances. Welcoming you from its little entrance hallway into the living room Which is open to the kitchen It is located in Dallas ISD. Minutes away from the I 20 and I 35 and I 45 close to number of attractions like Bishop Art District Oak Lake and more. Ready to move in. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Please verify all measurement before entering lease. NO SMOKING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2412 Sylvia Street have any available units?
2412 Sylvia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 Sylvia Street have?
Some of 2412 Sylvia Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Sylvia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Sylvia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Sylvia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 Sylvia Street is pet friendly.
Does 2412 Sylvia Street offer parking?
Yes, 2412 Sylvia Street offers parking.
Does 2412 Sylvia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Sylvia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Sylvia Street have a pool?
No, 2412 Sylvia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Sylvia Street have accessible units?
No, 2412 Sylvia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Sylvia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 Sylvia Street has units with dishwashers.
