2408 Worthington Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Dallas Uptown Living at its Finest! Live in the Heart Of State Thomas and Walk to Everything Uptown has to Offer!!! The Many Restaurants, Shops and New Whole Foods on Mckinney Avenue!! AMAZING 3 Bedroom, 3.1 Bath plus 2 Car Attached Garage Townhome! Freshly Painted!! Brand New Carpet!! Spacious Second Floor Living, Dining and Kitchen with Hardwood Floors on the Entire Second Level! Stainless Steel Appliances, Kitchen Granite Counter tops and Island, Fireplace, Balcony Off Master Bedroom and much more!!Each Bedroom has its own Private Bathroom!

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included!Landlord pays the HOA dues

Long Term Lease Welcomed! Roommate Friendly. Parking for 3 cars.