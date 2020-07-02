All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2408 Worthington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2408 Worthington Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2408 Worthington Street

2408 Worthington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2408 Worthington Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dallas Uptown Living at its Finest! Live in the Heart Of State Thomas and Walk to Everything Uptown has to Offer!!! The Many Restaurants, Shops and New Whole Foods on Mckinney Avenue!! AMAZING 3 Bedroom, 3.1 Bath plus 2 Car Attached Garage Townhome! Freshly Painted!! Brand New Carpet!! Spacious Second Floor Living, Dining and Kitchen with Hardwood Floors on the Entire Second Level! Stainless Steel Appliances, Kitchen Granite Counter tops and Island, Fireplace, Balcony Off Master Bedroom and much more!!Each Bedroom has its own Private Bathroom!
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included!Landlord pays the HOA dues
Long Term Lease Welcomed! Roommate Friendly. Parking for 3 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Worthington Street have any available units?
2408 Worthington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 Worthington Street have?
Some of 2408 Worthington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Worthington Street currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Worthington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Worthington Street pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Worthington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2408 Worthington Street offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Worthington Street offers parking.
Does 2408 Worthington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2408 Worthington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Worthington Street have a pool?
No, 2408 Worthington Street does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Worthington Street have accessible units?
No, 2408 Worthington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Worthington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Worthington Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Atwood
6010 Milton St
Dallas, TX 75206
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Fitzhugh
2305 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Post Vineyard
2815 Allen Street, Ste 120
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University