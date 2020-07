2405 Douglas Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

BE APART OF THE NEWEST NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO EVERYTHING DALLAS HAS TO OFFER. LIVE IN LUXURY! 2016 NEW CONSTRUCTION HALF DUPLEX WITH ALL THE UPGRADES. CUSTOM CABINETS, NATURAL HARDWOOD FLOORS, BEAUTIFUL TILE, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, 2 INCH BLINDS THROUGHOUT, LUXURY APPLIANCE PACKAGE! THIS UNIT HAS IT ALL! LIVING, DINING AND KITCHEN ON ENTRY LEVEL. PRIVATE FENCED FRONT AND BACKYARD WITH BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING! AMAZING LOCATION MINUTES FROM MEDICAL DISTRICT, UPTOWN AND DOWNTOWN. UP COMING NEIGHBORHOOD IN THE HEART OF THE CITY. MOVE IN READY! 14 MONTH LEASE + RECEIVES 3RD MONTH FREE!