Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Overlooking a private park in Uptown, this 3 bedroom, 3 and a half-bath luxury townhouse is a rare find. 2331 Worthington is located in the State Thomas neighborhood with private access to the Belvedere pool and gym. Each room has its own ensuite bathroom and walk-in closets and a large entertaining kitchen to be enjoyed by all.