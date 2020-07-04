All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:36 AM

2327 Great Light Drive

2327 Great Light Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2327 Great Light Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move in!! This 3 bedroom offers over 1700 square feet of living space, with split bedrooms. Offers lots of living space. Make an appointment today to view home you do not want to miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 Great Light Drive have any available units?
2327 Great Light Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2327 Great Light Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Great Light Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Great Light Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2327 Great Light Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2327 Great Light Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2327 Great Light Drive offers parking.
Does 2327 Great Light Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 Great Light Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Great Light Drive have a pool?
No, 2327 Great Light Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2327 Great Light Drive have accessible units?
No, 2327 Great Light Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Great Light Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2327 Great Light Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2327 Great Light Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2327 Great Light Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

