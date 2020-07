Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area carport dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet valet service cats allowed coffee bar

Conveniently located in North Dallas, The Callie offers an elevated apartment living experience unlike any other. Offering a diverse inventory of one and two-bedroom apartment homes, and outstanding amenities, The Callie is simply the best opportunity for luxury living in North Dallas. The Callie features GE stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, quartz counter tops and marble vanities, and a washer and dryer in every unit. Precision is in the details – and The Callie does not skip a beat. Welcome home to The Callie!