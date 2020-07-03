2323 Victory Ave

Amenities
You’ve become quite the craftsman haven’t you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. “What?! You’re going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?” Yes. And now you’ve become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You’ve decided that when you’re not being super famous and cool and stuff, you’re going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.
Apartment Amenities
Gourmet kitchens with granite slab counters
Stylish vinyl wood, ceramic tile and signature carpet
Private balconies and terraces
Large windows for natural lighting
Tasteful 2" faux wood blinds
Soothing garden tubs and shower
Custom wood cabinetry
High-quality EnergyStar appliances
Full-size washers and dryers in each home
Open floor plans offer plenty of versatility
Built-in bookcases and computer desks
Spacious walk-in closets
Oversized mirrors and double vanities
Community Amenities
Hello Alfred - Personal Concierge Services
Dazzling luxe pool with tanning ledge
Swanky clubroom with lounge seating and TVs
24/7 on-site dry cleaning and laundry service with Pressbox
Cyber lounge
Fully equipped and elegant boardroom
Lushly landscaped courtyards and walking paths
Panoramic views of downtown Dallas
Fitness center with aerobic, spin and free weights
Expansive and thoughtfully landscaped bark park
Smoke-free community
ChargePoint station
Two outdoor kitchens
Located just off I-35E
Dine at local staples like Ellen’s, Meso Maya & Medina
Catch a live show at the House of Blues
Close to the Dallas Museum of Art and the Wyly Theatre
Browse through the shops at Quadrangle Shopping Center
Get your groceries at Whole Foods & Sprouts
About me!
Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.