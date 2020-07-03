2323 Victory Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park gym parking pool internet access media room

You’ve become quite the craftsman haven’t you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. “What?! You’re going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?” Yes. And now you’ve become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You’ve decided that when you’re not being super famous and cool and stuff, you’re going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.



Apartment Amenities



Gourmet kitchens with granite slab counters



Stylish vinyl wood, ceramic tile and signature carpet



Private balconies and terraces



Large windows for natural lighting



Tasteful 2" faux wood blinds



Soothing garden tubs and shower



Custom wood cabinetry



High-quality EnergyStar appliances



Full-size washers and dryers in each home



Open floor plans offer plenty of versatility



Built-in bookcases and computer desks



Spacious walk-in closets



Oversized mirrors and double vanities



Community Amenities



Hello Alfred - Personal Concierge Services



Dazzling luxe pool with tanning ledge



Swanky clubroom with lounge seating and TVs



24/7 on-site dry cleaning and laundry service with Pressbox



Cyber lounge



Fully equipped and elegant boardroom



Lushly landscaped courtyards and walking paths



Panoramic views of downtown Dallas



Fitness center with aerobic, spin and free weights



Expansive and thoughtfully landscaped bark park



Smoke-free community



ChargePoint station



Two outdoor kitchens



Located just off I-35E



Dine at local staples like Ellen’s, Meso Maya & Medina



Catch a live show at the House of Blues



Close to the Dallas Museum of Art and the Wyly Theatre



Browse through the shops at Quadrangle Shopping Center



Get your groceries at Whole Foods & Sprouts



About me!



Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.