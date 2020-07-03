All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2323 Victory Ave

2323 Victory Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2323 Victory Avenue, Dallas, TX 75207
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
internet access
media room
You've become quite the craftsman haven't you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. "What?! You're going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?" Yes. And now you've become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You've decided that when you're not being super famous and cool and stuff, you're going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.

Apartment Amenities

Gourmet kitchens with granite slab counters

Stylish vinyl wood, ceramic tile and signature carpet

Private balconies and terraces

Large windows for natural lighting

Tasteful 2" faux wood blinds

Soothing garden tubs and shower

Custom wood cabinetry

High-quality EnergyStar appliances

Full-size washers and dryers in each home

Open floor plans offer plenty of versatility

Built-in bookcases and computer desks

Spacious walk-in closets

Oversized mirrors and double vanities

Community Amenities

Hello Alfred - Personal Concierge Services

Dazzling luxe pool with tanning ledge

Swanky clubroom with lounge seating and TVs

24/7 on-site dry cleaning and laundry service with Pressbox

Cyber lounge

Fully equipped and elegant boardroom

Lushly landscaped courtyards and walking paths

Panoramic views of downtown Dallas

Fitness center with aerobic, spin and free weights

Expansive and thoughtfully landscaped bark park

Smoke-free community

ChargePoint station

Two outdoor kitchens

Located just off I-35E

Dine at local staples like Ellen’s, Meso Maya & Medina

Catch a live show at the House of Blues

Close to the Dallas Museum of Art and the Wyly Theatre

Browse through the shops at Quadrangle Shopping Center

Get your groceries at Whole Foods & Sprouts

About me!

Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 Victory Ave have any available units?
2323 Victory Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 Victory Ave have?
Some of 2323 Victory Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 Victory Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Victory Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Victory Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 Victory Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2323 Victory Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2323 Victory Ave offers parking.
Does 2323 Victory Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2323 Victory Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Victory Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2323 Victory Ave has a pool.
Does 2323 Victory Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 2323 Victory Ave has accessible units.
Does 2323 Victory Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2323 Victory Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

