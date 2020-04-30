All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201

2323 North Field Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2323 North Field Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Victory Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
Uptown 1/1$1285 Fitness center, $100 Cash Offer - Property Id: 92405

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply. $100 cash offer for using Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch as your referral source.

Uptown 1/1$1285 Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Hot Tub, Sauna, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, Movie library, Dry cleaning service, 3 Laundry rooms, Elevators, Dog Park, Concierge Services, Maid service, W/D rental($40/mo), Community parking garage, Handicap modified units, Bus stop W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92405
Property Id 92405

(RLNE4595755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201 have any available units?
2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201 have?
Some of 2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201 currently offering any rent specials?
2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201 is pet friendly.
Does 2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201 offer parking?
Yes, 2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201 offers parking.
Does 2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201 have a pool?
Yes, 2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201 has a pool.
Does 2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201 have accessible units?
Yes, 2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201 has accessible units.
Does 2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Highland Hills
5850 Highland Hills Dr
Dallas, TX 75241
The Versailles
4900 Pear Ridge Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Lincoln Court
3838 Rawlins St
Dallas, TX 75219
San Mateo Forest Apartments
7110 San Mateo Blvd
Dallas, TX 75223
Novel Deep Ellum
2900 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University