All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2323 N Akard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2323 N Akard Street
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:47 PM

2323 N Akard Street

2323 N Akard St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Downtown Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2323 N Akard St, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
new construction
Featuring high-end amenities including a gas range, 24hr concierge, keyless entry, custom closets & dimmable lighting & more. This unit has an open kitchen with built-in wine cooler, 1 large bedroom and study w ensuite baths & closets. Large windows in living & dining. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident-only bar & direct underground access to the new Tom Thumb! Prices and availability subject to change. Additional $104 per month on top of LP for washer & dryer, trash, pest control & garage access for one vehicle. 2nd vehicle $50 & 3rd vehicle $75 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 N Akard Street have any available units?
2323 N Akard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 N Akard Street have?
Some of 2323 N Akard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 N Akard Street currently offering any rent specials?
2323 N Akard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 N Akard Street pet-friendly?
No, 2323 N Akard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2323 N Akard Street offer parking?
Yes, 2323 N Akard Street offers parking.
Does 2323 N Akard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2323 N Akard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 N Akard Street have a pool?
Yes, 2323 N Akard Street has a pool.
Does 2323 N Akard Street have accessible units?
No, 2323 N Akard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 N Akard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 N Akard Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Alta Design District
1531 Inspiration Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75229
Hadley at Bellmar
10640 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University