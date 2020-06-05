2323 N Akard Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool garage key fob access new construction

Featuring high-end amenities including a gas range, 24hr concierge, keyless entry, custom closets & dimmable lighting & more. This unit has an open kitchen with built-in wine cooler, 1 large bedroom and study w ensuite baths & closets. Large windows in living & dining. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident-only bar & direct underground access to the new Tom Thumb! Prices and availability subject to change. Additional $104 per month on top of LP for washer & dryer, trash, pest control & garage access for one vehicle. 2nd vehicle $50 & 3rd vehicle $75 per month.