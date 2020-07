Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come see this mid-century home beautifully remodeled in Casa View Oaks! The tree lined street and amazing curb appeal make this home delightfully cozy, while the modern updates make it fresh for the most discerning buyers. Enjoy the spacious, fenced backyard and ideal East Dallas location, minutes from the newly renovated Casa View Shopping Center. No detail has been overlooked. Truly a must see home in a vibrant, revitalized neighborhood!