2320 N. Houston St
Last updated May 17 2019 at 4:17 AM

2320 N. Houston St

2320 N Houston St · No Longer Available
Location

2320 N Houston St, Dallas, TX 75207
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/228f2ce0cf ---- Features: Ascend to high-rise living in the heart of Victory Park, Dallas. Residents are just a short walk to all that Victory Park has to offer including the American Airlines Center, dining, shopping and entertainment. Choose from our studio, one, two or three bedroom rentals - all with breath-taking views. Lounge poolside at the rooftop amenity deck, entertain in the spacious clubroom, or stay healthy in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Other Community and home luxuries you will enjoy are Concierge service, Controlled access parking garage, Entertaining friends in our SkyLounge with billiards, Private library and coffee lounge, Wi-Fi throughout common areas, Backsplashes and espresso-finished cabinets, Floor-to-ceiling windows with solar shade, Hardwood flooring in kitchen, living, and dining, and Stainless steel appliances. Come reserve your new home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 N. Houston St have any available units?
2320 N. Houston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 N. Houston St have?
Some of 2320 N. Houston St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 N. Houston St currently offering any rent specials?
2320 N. Houston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 N. Houston St pet-friendly?
No, 2320 N. Houston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2320 N. Houston St offer parking?
Yes, 2320 N. Houston St offers parking.
Does 2320 N. Houston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 N. Houston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 N. Houston St have a pool?
Yes, 2320 N. Houston St has a pool.
Does 2320 N. Houston St have accessible units?
No, 2320 N. Houston St does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 N. Houston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2320 N. Houston St does not have units with dishwashers.

