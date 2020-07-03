All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2305 Salerno Dr #309.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2305 Salerno Dr #309
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:01 AM

2305 Salerno Dr #309

2305 Salerno Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2305 Salerno Drive, Dallas, TX 75224

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Wynnewood Gardens is a wonderful, quiet apartment community centrally located to downtown Dallas. Our 2BR apartments have contemporary upgrades including granite-style countertops, updated designer brushed-nickel plumbing and light fixtures, and backsplashes. The large wood-planked living areas open to spacious bedrooms with two-tone paint and generous closet spaces. Wynnewood Gardens is a welcoming, pet-friendly community with generous amenities including a swimming pool, and patios/balconies. It is the place you will be proud to call home.

RENTAL FEATURES
- Experience our NEW renovations!!
- Brushed Nickel Hardware
- Wood Style Flooring
- Two-Tone Paint
- Balconies & Patios
- Backsplash
- Large Closets
- Washer & Dryer Connections!!

SPECIAL FEATURES
- Great Office Staff
- Bilingual
- Restaurants within walking distance
- Accessible to I-35, Highway 67 and I-20
- Across from Wynnewood Village Shopping Center
- LA Fitness moving across the street
- Maya Cinemas (Spanish language theater) moving across the street
- 24 Hour Maintenance Emergency
- Pet Friendly Community ** Breed restrictions apply

Please contact Norma 214-941-7444 (ella habla espaol). She will be more than happy to guide you through our application process in addition to making your move go as smooth as possible.

(RLNE4436947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Salerno Dr #309 have any available units?
2305 Salerno Dr #309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Salerno Dr #309 have?
Some of 2305 Salerno Dr #309's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Salerno Dr #309 currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Salerno Dr #309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Salerno Dr #309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Salerno Dr #309 is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Salerno Dr #309 offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Salerno Dr #309 offers parking.
Does 2305 Salerno Dr #309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Salerno Dr #309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Salerno Dr #309 have a pool?
Yes, 2305 Salerno Dr #309 has a pool.
Does 2305 Salerno Dr #309 have accessible units?
No, 2305 Salerno Dr #309 does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Salerno Dr #309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 Salerno Dr #309 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
The Lookout at Lake Highlands
9330 Lookout Point
Dallas, TX 75231
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
AMLI Design District
1400 Hi Line Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
The Brixton Apartments
18959 North Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University