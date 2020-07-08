All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:45 AM

2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101

2231 Lovedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2231 Lovedale Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235
Lovefield West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Smart Home! Smart Location!!!! - Come and see this beautiful spacious townhome in the heart of Dallas! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is in a perfect location to be near it all, especially for those working in the Southwestern Medical District. Uptown, Downtown and Oaklawn are also just minutes away by car, bus, uber or bike!!!
The open floorplan, downstairs allows the kitchen, dining and living areas to flow together allowing for flexibility in design and setup of your furnishings. The master retreat, includes a private balcony, massive, luxurious walk in shower with bench and dual shower heads, as well as an all important walk in closet for plenty of storage. All stainless steel appliances, in the kitchen and a stacked full size washer and dryer combo upstairs, waiting for you to make this your home!
If security and the convenience of modern home is important to you then this Vivint smart home system with doorbell camera, remote locks, thermostat and 24/7 monitoring of the home.
-Allow friends and family in without having to be there.
-See who is at your home remotely
-24/7 monitoring of your home by Vivint security
-Automated thermostat to keep your home comfortable and energy efficient
-Google home unit provided for voice command setup
-ALL OF THIS INCLUDED!!!!

Hurry and call now before someone else takes advantage of this great opportunity!!!

(RLNE4819653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101 have any available units?
2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101 have?
Some of 2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101 offer parking?
No, 2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101 does not offer parking.
Does 2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101 does not have units with dishwashers.

