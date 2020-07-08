2231 Lovedale Ave. Unit 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Smart Home! Smart Location!!!! - Come and see this beautiful spacious townhome in the heart of Dallas! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is in a perfect location to be near it all, especially for those working in the Southwestern Medical District. Uptown, Downtown and Oaklawn are also just minutes away by car, bus, uber or bike!!!

The open floorplan, downstairs allows the kitchen, dining and living areas to flow together allowing for flexibility in design and setup of your furnishings. The master retreat, includes a private balcony, massive, luxurious walk in shower with bench and dual shower heads, as well as an all important walk in closet for plenty of storage. All stainless steel appliances, in the kitchen and a stacked full size washer and dryer combo upstairs, waiting for you to make this your home!

If security and the convenience of modern home is important to you then this Vivint smart home system with doorbell camera, remote locks, thermostat and 24/7 monitoring of the home.

-Allow friends and family in without having to be there.

-See who is at your home remotely

-24/7 monitoring of your home by Vivint security

-Automated thermostat to keep your home comfortable and energy efficient

-Google home unit provided for voice command setup

-ALL OF THIS INCLUDED!!!!



Hurry and call now before someone else takes advantage of this great opportunity!!!



(RLNE4819653)