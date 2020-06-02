2226 Kessler Parkway

Amenities

Exceptionally charming Kessler Park home, overlooking the treetops of Stevens Park Golf Course. Formal living room has a vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fire place, and built-ins. Spacious kitchen opens to charming den. Both bedrooms have cedar closets, with walk-in in master. Large patio in back offers room for dining, entertaining, and enjoyment of the beautiful and low maintenance back yard. Separate bonus building (not included in sq.ft.) could make great extra living room, home office, or studio. Fridge, washer, and dryer included with lease. Pets on a case by case basis.