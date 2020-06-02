All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2226 Kessler Parkway
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:58 AM

2226 Kessler Parkway

2226 Kessler Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2226 Kessler Parkway, Dallas, TX 75208
Kessler Park - Stevens Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exceptionally charming Kessler Park home, overlooking the treetops of Stevens Park Golf Course. Formal living room has a vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fire place, and built-ins. Spacious kitchen opens to charming den. Both bedrooms have cedar closets, with walk-in in master. Large patio in back offers room for dining, entertaining, and enjoyment of the beautiful and low maintenance back yard. Separate bonus building (not included in sq.ft.) could make great extra living room, home office, or studio. Fridge, washer, and dryer included with lease. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Kessler Parkway have any available units?
2226 Kessler Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 Kessler Parkway have?
Some of 2226 Kessler Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 Kessler Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Kessler Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Kessler Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2226 Kessler Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 2226 Kessler Parkway offer parking?
No, 2226 Kessler Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 2226 Kessler Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2226 Kessler Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Kessler Parkway have a pool?
No, 2226 Kessler Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Kessler Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2226 Kessler Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Kessler Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2226 Kessler Parkway has units with dishwashers.

