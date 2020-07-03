2220 Worthington Street

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED townhome with rooftop deck + hot-tub with some of the best unobstructed views of Downtown Dallas and Uptown. This French-inspired home is great for families or groups of friends. Great media room with a big screen and projector is perfect for a nice night in. In addition to the rooftop, there is a large balcony, and a Juliet balcony. The large master includes a nice fireplace and en-suite bath. Don't forget the kitchen with 2 gas ranges- perfect for those who love to cook or hire a private chef! It has an attached 2-car garage and plenty of assigned street parking.