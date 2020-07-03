All apartments in Dallas
2220 Worthington Street
2220 Worthington Street

2220 Worthington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Worthington Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
FULLY FURNISHED townhome with rooftop deck + hot-tub with some of the best unobstructed views of Downtown Dallas and Uptown. This French-inspired home is great for families or groups of friends. Great media room with a big screen and projector is perfect for a nice night in. In addition to the rooftop, there is a large balcony, and a Juliet balcony. The large master includes a nice fireplace and en-suite bath. Don't forget the kitchen with 2 gas ranges- perfect for those who love to cook or hire a private chef! It has an attached 2-car garage and plenty of assigned street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Worthington Street have any available units?
2220 Worthington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Worthington Street have?
Some of 2220 Worthington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Worthington Street currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Worthington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Worthington Street pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Worthington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2220 Worthington Street offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Worthington Street offers parking.
Does 2220 Worthington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Worthington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Worthington Street have a pool?
No, 2220 Worthington Street does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Worthington Street have accessible units?
No, 2220 Worthington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Worthington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 Worthington Street has units with dishwashers.

