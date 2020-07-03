All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2215 Cedar Springs Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2215 Cedar Springs Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2215 Cedar Springs Road

2215 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2215 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75201
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated in 2017 and in the heart of Uptown, The Ashton features the lavish lifestyle you’ve always desired. Offering one to three bedroom units and a number of upscale penthouses for even more in-home luxury. Fall in love with our spacious interiors featuring high end kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, double ovens, oversized islands, rich hardwood flooring, soaring ceilings and sprawling views of the city. Exceeding expectations from the moment you arrive, immersing you in a world of must-have amenities that you’d normally find at a 5-star hotel. Experience the best of the city and visit our Uptown Dallas apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
2215 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 2215 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 2215 Cedar Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2215 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Cedar Springs Road offers parking.
Does 2215 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 Cedar Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
No, 2215 Cedar Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 2215 Cedar Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Cedar Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St
Dallas, TX 75235
Riverfalls at Bellmar
10570 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Edge
3939 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Laurel
8600 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75225

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University