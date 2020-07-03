2215 Cedar Springs Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated in 2017 and in the heart of Uptown, The Ashton features the lavish lifestyle you’ve always desired. Offering one to three bedroom units and a number of upscale penthouses for even more in-home luxury. Fall in love with our spacious interiors featuring high end kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, double ovens, oversized islands, rich hardwood flooring, soaring ceilings and sprawling views of the city. Exceeding expectations from the moment you arrive, immersing you in a world of must-have amenities that you’d normally find at a 5-star hotel. Experience the best of the city and visit our Uptown Dallas apartments today!