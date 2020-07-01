All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:59 AM

2204 N Peak Street

2204 North Peak Street · No Longer Available
Location

2204 North Peak Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury Stunning Tri-Level 2 Bedroom Townhome with Lots of Upgrades including Hardwood Floors, Soaring Ceilings, Two Car attached Garage & private patio in the trendy New Corridor near Cityplace. Open Floor plan with High Ceilings and decorative Fireplace in Living Room & new high efficiency AC unit. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Bosch Appliances & Granite counters Opens to Living Area. Third Floor Master Suite w bamboo floors, Jetted Tub, Sep Shower & Custom Closet. Great townhome w Lots of Upgrades.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 N Peak Street have any available units?
2204 N Peak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 N Peak Street have?
Some of 2204 N Peak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 N Peak Street currently offering any rent specials?
2204 N Peak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 N Peak Street pet-friendly?
No, 2204 N Peak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2204 N Peak Street offer parking?
Yes, 2204 N Peak Street offers parking.
Does 2204 N Peak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2204 N Peak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 N Peak Street have a pool?
No, 2204 N Peak Street does not have a pool.
Does 2204 N Peak Street have accessible units?
No, 2204 N Peak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 N Peak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 N Peak Street has units with dishwashers.

