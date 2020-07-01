2204 N Peak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury Stunning Tri-Level 2 Bedroom Townhome with Lots of Upgrades including Hardwood Floors, Soaring Ceilings, Two Car attached Garage & private patio in the trendy New Corridor near Cityplace. Open Floor plan with High Ceilings and decorative Fireplace in Living Room & new high efficiency AC unit. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Bosch Appliances & Granite counters Opens to Living Area. Third Floor Master Suite w bamboo floors, Jetted Tub, Sep Shower & Custom Closet. Great townhome w Lots of Upgrades.