Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:47 AM

2202 N Peak Street

2202 North Peak Street · No Longer Available
Location

2202 North Peak Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 story town home in a fabulous East Village location. This open floor plan, 3 -story unit has plenty of space with lots of personality. Down stairs you will find a guestroom with a full bathroom, laundry area and a 2-car attached garage. The second level has soaring ceilings along with a kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a large island. From that vantage point you look out over the connected dinging and living room ares and out onto a generous balcony. It's a great place for alfresco dining or an after work cocktail.
The third floor is the master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and master bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 N Peak Street have any available units?
2202 N Peak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 N Peak Street have?
Some of 2202 N Peak Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 N Peak Street currently offering any rent specials?
2202 N Peak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 N Peak Street pet-friendly?
No, 2202 N Peak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2202 N Peak Street offer parking?
Yes, 2202 N Peak Street offers parking.
Does 2202 N Peak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 N Peak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 N Peak Street have a pool?
No, 2202 N Peak Street does not have a pool.
Does 2202 N Peak Street have accessible units?
No, 2202 N Peak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 N Peak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 N Peak Street has units with dishwashers.

