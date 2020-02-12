2202 N Peak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 story town home in a fabulous East Village location. This open floor plan, 3 -story unit has plenty of space with lots of personality. Down stairs you will find a guestroom with a full bathroom, laundry area and a 2-car attached garage. The second level has soaring ceilings along with a kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a large island. From that vantage point you look out over the connected dinging and living room ares and out onto a generous balcony. It's a great place for alfresco dining or an after work cocktail.

The third floor is the master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and master bath.