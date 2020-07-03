2160 Kessler Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Looking for a 4 month lease. This Pristine beautifully designed home offers fabulous natural light! Living and dining area have incredible vaulted ceilings and an open concept to the split bedroom plan and very spacious Private patio.

Enjoy the outdoors? This well maintained complex offers a clubhouse, pool, a simple 5 minute walk to Coombs Creek Trail, Municipal Tennis Courts, Stevens Park Golf Course, and all the shops and restaurants at Sylvan Thirty.

This unit and complex is a WOW! Must See - Minutes from Downtown, American Airline Center, Bishop Arts and lots more.

Welcome to this great gated community!