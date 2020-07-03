All apartments in Dallas
2160 Kessler Court
2160 Kessler Court

2160 Kessler Court · No Longer Available
Location

2160 Kessler Court, Dallas, TX 75208
Kessler Park - Stevens Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Looking for a 4 month lease. This Pristine beautifully designed home offers fabulous natural light! Living and dining area have incredible vaulted ceilings and an open concept to the split bedroom plan and very spacious Private patio.
Enjoy the outdoors? This well maintained complex offers a clubhouse, pool, a simple 5 minute walk to Coombs Creek Trail, Municipal Tennis Courts, Stevens Park Golf Course, and all the shops and restaurants at Sylvan Thirty.
This unit and complex is a WOW! Must See - Minutes from Downtown, American Airline Center, Bishop Arts and lots more.
Welcome to this great gated community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 Kessler Court have any available units?
2160 Kessler Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2160 Kessler Court have?
Some of 2160 Kessler Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 Kessler Court currently offering any rent specials?
2160 Kessler Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 Kessler Court pet-friendly?
No, 2160 Kessler Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2160 Kessler Court offer parking?
No, 2160 Kessler Court does not offer parking.
Does 2160 Kessler Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2160 Kessler Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 Kessler Court have a pool?
Yes, 2160 Kessler Court has a pool.
Does 2160 Kessler Court have accessible units?
No, 2160 Kessler Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 Kessler Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2160 Kessler Court has units with dishwashers.

