215 W Pembroke Avenue
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:08 AM

215 W Pembroke Avenue

215 West Pembroke Avenue · No Longer Available
215 West Pembroke Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208

hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Duplex located in North Oak Cliff near 12th Street and Zang Blvd. Quite neighborhood. Hardwood floors, tile in bathroom. Near Bishop Arts District. Approximately 800 sq.ft. School District Schools are Botello, Garcia and Adamson.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Does 215 W Pembroke Avenue have any available units?
215 W Pembroke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 215 W Pembroke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
215 W Pembroke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 W Pembroke Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 215 W Pembroke Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 215 W Pembroke Avenue offer parking?
No, 215 W Pembroke Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 215 W Pembroke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 W Pembroke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 W Pembroke Avenue have a pool?
No, 215 W Pembroke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 215 W Pembroke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 215 W Pembroke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 215 W Pembroke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 W Pembroke Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 W Pembroke Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 W Pembroke Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

