215 W Pembroke Avenue

Duplex located in North Oak Cliff near 12th Street and Zang Blvd. Quite neighborhood. Hardwood floors, tile in bathroom. Near Bishop Arts District. Approximately 800 sq.ft. School District Schools are Botello, Garcia and Adamson.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
