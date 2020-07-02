All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2148 Stovall Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2148 Stovall Dr
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:18 PM

2148 Stovall Dr

2148 Stovall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2148 Stovall Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Affordable duplex unit with 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Living room is in the front, kitchen is in the middle and bedroom and bath are in the back of the unit.
Application fee $35. Security Deposit: $750

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2148 Stovall Dr have any available units?
2148 Stovall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2148 Stovall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2148 Stovall Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 Stovall Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2148 Stovall Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2148 Stovall Dr offer parking?
No, 2148 Stovall Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2148 Stovall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2148 Stovall Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 Stovall Dr have a pool?
No, 2148 Stovall Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2148 Stovall Dr have accessible units?
No, 2148 Stovall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 Stovall Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2148 Stovall Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2148 Stovall Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2148 Stovall Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
One Uptown
2619 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University