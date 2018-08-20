2137 Barberry Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful two bedroom one bath home with separate office or bonus room ready for move-in. Great location near Downtown, Bishop Arts, Kessler Park, restaurants and entertainment. Separate office or bonus on the opposite side of the garage, wood deck and second patio area great for entertaining. Updates kitchen include new stainless gas oven, cooktop, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer, lawn care and alarm service included. Fresh interior paint, new flooring, updated bathroom. Lots of natural light throughout, sprinkler system. Nice size living room, separate dining room off of the kitchen. Prospect or agent responsible for verifying utilities, schools and property information. One or two small pets up to 25 pounds no exceptions.