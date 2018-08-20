All apartments in Dallas
2137 Barberry Dr
Last updated November 7 2019

2137 Barberry Dr

2137 Barberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2137 Barberry Drive, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful two bedroom one bath home with separate office or bonus room ready for move-in. Great location near Downtown, Bishop Arts, Kessler Park, restaurants and entertainment. Separate office or bonus on the opposite side of the garage, wood deck and second patio area great for entertaining. Updates kitchen include new stainless gas oven, cooktop, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer, lawn care and alarm service included. Fresh interior paint, new flooring, updated bathroom. Lots of natural light throughout, sprinkler system. Nice size living room, separate dining room off of the kitchen. Prospect or agent responsible for verifying utilities, schools and property information. One or two small pets up to 25 pounds no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2137 Barberry Dr have any available units?
2137 Barberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2137 Barberry Dr have?
Some of 2137 Barberry Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2137 Barberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2137 Barberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 Barberry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2137 Barberry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2137 Barberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2137 Barberry Dr offers parking.
Does 2137 Barberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2137 Barberry Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 Barberry Dr have a pool?
No, 2137 Barberry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2137 Barberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 2137 Barberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 Barberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2137 Barberry Dr has units with dishwashers.

