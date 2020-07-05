2120 Healey Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming ranch style home. Located on a cul de sac in an established quiet neighborhood. Beautiful hardwoods in living areas, carpet in bedrooms, tile in bathrooms. Updated shower in master, large vintage style guest bathroom with lots of storage cabinets and a tub shower combo. The 3rd bedroom would make a great office space. The flex spaces, living and dining areas, could be used in several different ways. Updated electrical box and panel, HVAC installed 2012. Kitchen has all appliances including refrigerator and microwave. Washer and Dryer are located in the attached, 2 car garage. Cute back yard patio. The lush back yard backs up to white rock creek. No fence.

Shows great.