Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:16 AM

2120 Healey Drive

Location

2120 Healey Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming ranch style home. Located on a cul de sac in an established quiet neighborhood. Beautiful hardwoods in living areas, carpet in bedrooms, tile in bathrooms. Updated shower in master, large vintage style guest bathroom with lots of storage cabinets and a tub shower combo. The 3rd bedroom would make a great office space. The flex spaces, living and dining areas, could be used in several different ways. Updated electrical box and panel, HVAC installed 2012. Kitchen has all appliances including refrigerator and microwave. Washer and Dryer are located in the attached, 2 car garage. Cute back yard patio. The lush back yard backs up to white rock creek. No fence.
Shows great.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Healey Drive have any available units?
2120 Healey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Healey Drive have?
Some of 2120 Healey Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Healey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Healey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Healey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Healey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2120 Healey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Healey Drive offers parking.
Does 2120 Healey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 Healey Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Healey Drive have a pool?
No, 2120 Healey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Healey Drive have accessible units?
No, 2120 Healey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Healey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Healey Drive has units with dishwashers.

