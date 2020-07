Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking

plenty of walk in storage space in the attic! Enjoy the open floor plan when entertaining friends and family. Custom built cabinets, granite counter, new double pane windows and new light fixtures are just a few of the upgrades this home has to offer. The oversized driveway was completely redone and extends into the back yard. Get in touch with us today to schedule a private showing! Info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.