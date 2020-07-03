All apartments in Dallas
2113 Albany Street
Last updated June 8 2019 at 5:54 AM

2113 Albany Street

2113 Albany St · No Longer Available
Location

2113 Albany St, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to 2113 Albany Street, a three-level brownstone townhouse located in the very center of Dallas. Enjoy exceptional views of the Downtown skyline from your roof-top deck. This property is perfect for business professionals who need immediate access to Downtown. Property has wood, stone, and granite throughout. The first floor offers a large bedroom, bathroom, and garage. The second floor has a large, open floor plan that includes a gourmet kitchen, with SS appliances, dining room, living room, an office, and half-bath. Then retreat to your master’s suite which comprises the entire third floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Albany Street have any available units?
2113 Albany Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 Albany Street have?
Some of 2113 Albany Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Albany Street currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Albany Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Albany Street pet-friendly?
No, 2113 Albany Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2113 Albany Street offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Albany Street offers parking.
Does 2113 Albany Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 Albany Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Albany Street have a pool?
No, 2113 Albany Street does not have a pool.
Does 2113 Albany Street have accessible units?
No, 2113 Albany Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Albany Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 Albany Street has units with dishwashers.

