Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to 2113 Albany Street, a three-level brownstone townhouse located in the very center of Dallas. Enjoy exceptional views of the Downtown skyline from your roof-top deck. This property is perfect for business professionals who need immediate access to Downtown. Property has wood, stone, and granite throughout. The first floor offers a large bedroom, bathroom, and garage. The second floor has a large, open floor plan that includes a gourmet kitchen, with SS appliances, dining room, living room, an office, and half-bath. Then retreat to your master’s suite which comprises the entire third floor.