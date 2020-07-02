All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 211 E Davis St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
211 E Davis St
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

211 E Davis St

211 E Davis St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Kidd Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

211 E Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208
Kidd Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
yoga
Tired of looking for a new apartment?

Look no further! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I'm totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!

----------------------------------------------------
goblin things they were have finally retreated to the dark stormy hell in whence they came from. As a reward for your unrivaled courage, unvarnished honor, and whatever really good human traits, you've now been awarded by a super amazing Downtown-ish apartment that's almost like having your own castle, but without the moat and private army stuff.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans

Durable Quartz Countertops with Designer Backsplash

Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliance Package

Soft Close Cabinetry Throughout

Large Kitchen Pantries

Single Bowl Stainless Steel Sink

Frost-Free Refrigerator with Convenient Icemaker

Stylish Plank Flooring

Spacious Closets

Designer Selected Finishes

Calming Oval Tubs

Stand-Up Shower

Linen Closets

Soaring 9-Foot Ceilings with Ceiling Fans

Washer/Dryer Included

Private Patio or Balcony

Pre-Wired for Technology

__________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Rooftop Terrace with Dynamic Views of Downtown Dallas

Eclectic Clubroom featuring Resident Use Kitchen/Bar Space

Relaxing Lounge and Library

Flex, Fitness Facility with Private Yoga Studio

Private Yoga Studio

Create, On-Site Art Studio

24 hour Conference Room with printing capabilities

Vibrant Pool Deck with Fire Pit Table

Fire Pit Tables

Barbecue Grilling Stations

Walking Distance to Bishop Arts most Trendy Eateries, Shops and Venues

Access to a Collection of Ground-Floor Retailers

Pedestrian Plaza with Bike Racks and Dedicated Street Car Stop

Pet-Friendly with Indoor Grooming Station

Bicycle Storage

Controlled Access Community with Private Resident Garage

Complimentary Wi-Fi in all Common Areas

24 hour package locker system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 E Davis St have any available units?
211 E Davis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 E Davis St have?
Some of 211 E Davis St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 E Davis St currently offering any rent specials?
211 E Davis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 E Davis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 E Davis St is pet friendly.
Does 211 E Davis St offer parking?
Yes, 211 E Davis St offers parking.
Does 211 E Davis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 E Davis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 E Davis St have a pool?
Yes, 211 E Davis St has a pool.
Does 211 E Davis St have accessible units?
Yes, 211 E Davis St has accessible units.
Does 211 E Davis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 E Davis St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive
Dallas, TX 75224
The Drakestone
1309 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
Hadley at Bellmar
10640 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
The Collette
5708 Hudson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University