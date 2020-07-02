211 E Davis St

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans
Durable Quartz Countertops with Designer Backsplash
Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliance Package
Soft Close Cabinetry Throughout
Large Kitchen Pantries
Single Bowl Stainless Steel Sink
Frost-Free Refrigerator with Convenient Icemaker
Stylish Plank Flooring
Spacious Closets
Designer Selected Finishes
Calming Oval Tubs
Stand-Up Shower
Linen Closets
Soaring 9-Foot Ceilings with Ceiling Fans
Washer/Dryer Included
Private Patio or Balcony
Pre-Wired for Technology
Community Amenities
Rooftop Terrace with Dynamic Views of Downtown Dallas
Eclectic Clubroom featuring Resident Use Kitchen/Bar Space
Relaxing Lounge and Library
Flex, Fitness Facility with Private Yoga Studio
Private Yoga Studio
Create, On-Site Art Studio
24 hour Conference Room with printing capabilities
Vibrant Pool Deck with Fire Pit Table
Fire Pit Tables
Barbecue Grilling Stations
Walking Distance to Bishop Arts most Trendy Eateries, Shops and Venues
Access to a Collection of Ground-Floor Retailers
Pedestrian Plaza with Bike Racks and Dedicated Street Car Stop
Pet-Friendly with Indoor Grooming Station
Bicycle Storage
Controlled Access Community with Private Resident Garage
Complimentary Wi-Fi in all Common Areas
24 hour package locker system