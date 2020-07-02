211 E Davis St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room carport clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access yoga

Tired of looking for a new apartment?



Look no further! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I'm totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!



----------------------------------------------------

goblin things they were have finally retreated to the dark stormy hell in whence they came from. As a reward for your unrivaled courage, unvarnished honor, and whatever really good human traits, you've now been awarded by a super amazing Downtown-ish apartment that's almost like having your own castle, but without the moat and private army stuff.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans



Durable Quartz Countertops with Designer Backsplash



Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliance Package



Soft Close Cabinetry Throughout



Large Kitchen Pantries



Single Bowl Stainless Steel Sink



Frost-Free Refrigerator with Convenient Icemaker



Stylish Plank Flooring



Spacious Closets



Designer Selected Finishes



Calming Oval Tubs



Stand-Up Shower



Linen Closets



Soaring 9-Foot Ceilings with Ceiling Fans



Washer/Dryer Included



Private Patio or Balcony



Pre-Wired for Technology



__________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Rooftop Terrace with Dynamic Views of Downtown Dallas



Eclectic Clubroom featuring Resident Use Kitchen/Bar Space



Relaxing Lounge and Library



Flex, Fitness Facility with Private Yoga Studio



Private Yoga Studio



Create, On-Site Art Studio



24 hour Conference Room with printing capabilities



Vibrant Pool Deck with Fire Pit Table



Fire Pit Tables



Barbecue Grilling Stations



Walking Distance to Bishop Arts most Trendy Eateries, Shops and Venues



Access to a Collection of Ground-Floor Retailers



Pedestrian Plaza with Bike Racks and Dedicated Street Car Stop



Pet-Friendly with Indoor Grooming Station



Bicycle Storage



Controlled Access Community with Private Resident Garage



Complimentary Wi-Fi in all Common Areas



24 hour package locker system