All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2106 Elmwood Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
2106 Elmwood Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
2106 Elmwood Blvd
2106 Elmwood Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2106 Elmwood Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75224
Elmwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2106 Elmwood Blvd have any available units?
2106 Elmwood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2106 Elmwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Elmwood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Elmwood Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Elmwood Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2106 Elmwood Blvd offer parking?
No, 2106 Elmwood Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2106 Elmwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Elmwood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Elmwood Blvd have a pool?
No, 2106 Elmwood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Elmwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2106 Elmwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Elmwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Elmwood Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 Elmwood Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 Elmwood Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
