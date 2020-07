Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning oven refrigerator

VERY CUTE AND COZY 2 BED, 1.5 BATH HOME NEAR BISHOP-ARTS. VERY MODERN, FUNKY AND COOL. THE BEDROOMS ARE ATTACHED TO EACH OTHER SO IT HAS MORE THE FEEL OF A 1 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH A STUDY. WOOD FLOORS. CENTRAL HEAT & AIR. FENCED YARD. ONE BLOCK FROM LAKE CLIFF PARK. DART TROLLEY AND ALL OF THE SHOPS IN BISHOPS ARTS. ONE YEAR LEASE. $50 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT.