206 E 6th Street

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WONDERFULLY REMODELED 2 BED, 1 BATH HOUSE IN THE HISTORIC LAKE CLIFF PARK DISTRICT WITH NICE SIZE BACKYARD. BLOCKS FROM BISHOP-ARTS!! COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME! NEW HARDWOODS, ALL NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, NEW CENTRAL HEAT & AIR, NEW PLUMBING & ELECTRICAL. NEW STOVE-OVEN & DISHWASHER WILL BE INSTALLED PRIOR TO MOVE-IN. ONE BLOCK FROM LAKE CLIFF PARK & JUST MINUTES FROM BISHOP-ARTS DISTRICT AND DOWNTOWN DALLAS AND NEW TROLLEY. ONE YEAR LEASE. DEPOSIT IS ONE MONTH'S RENT. $40 APP FEE PER ADULT.