2017 S Tyler Street

Beautiful and contemporary are the best way to describe this house. Offers everything your buyer can ask for. New roof, Foundation work, all new electricity, New Plumbing, new sheetrock, and texture. Neutral colors and light fixtures throughout. The backyard is oversized perfect for entertaining. New city project of renovation of Wynwood Shopping Center makes this house the perfect location! New Cinema and LA Fitness are coming soon! You will be able to literally walk to Wynwood Shopping Center and be part of the fun!