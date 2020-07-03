All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:36 PM

2017 S Tyler Street

2017 South Tyler Street · No Longer Available
Location

2017 South Tyler Street, Dallas, TX 75224

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Beautiful and contemporary are the best way to describe this house. Offers everything your buyer can ask for. New roof, Foundation work, all new electricity, New Plumbing, new sheetrock, and texture. Neutral colors and light fixtures throughout. The backyard is oversized perfect for entertaining. New city project of renovation of Wynwood Shopping Center makes this house the perfect location! New Cinema and LA Fitness are coming soon! You will be able to literally walk to Wynwood Shopping Center and be part of the fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 S Tyler Street have any available units?
2017 S Tyler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2017 S Tyler Street currently offering any rent specials?
2017 S Tyler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 S Tyler Street pet-friendly?
No, 2017 S Tyler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2017 S Tyler Street offer parking?
No, 2017 S Tyler Street does not offer parking.
Does 2017 S Tyler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 S Tyler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 S Tyler Street have a pool?
No, 2017 S Tyler Street does not have a pool.
Does 2017 S Tyler Street have accessible units?
No, 2017 S Tyler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 S Tyler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 S Tyler Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 S Tyler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 S Tyler Street does not have units with air conditioning.

