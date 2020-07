Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Duplex was updated in January 2019. Original wood floors, new tile in kitchen and countertops, new paint and light fixtures. Like new and ready for move-in. Two bedrooms with lots of new windows and high ceilings allow for natural light to flood unit. Bathroom has been updated and has new tub, sink, and vanity with granite countertops.