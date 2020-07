Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Brand New never lived in 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in new addition. Premium vinyl plank flooring in the living areas with carpet in all the bedrooms. Large furnished kitchen with range microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and even a washer and dryer all new. Master bedroom is down and all other bedrooms upstairs. Nice loft area upstairs also.

Large fenced backyard backs up to a green belt.