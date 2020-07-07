1938 Harbor Lights Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in Grand Prairie ISD! Ready now! This 1 story home has a great open floor plan. The kitchen is just off the formal dining area and opens up to the living room and breakfast area. This home also offers a security system and black Whirlpool appliances. Covered front porch and Large private backyard perfect for enjoying the great weather! Well kept and ready to be your new home!