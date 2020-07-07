All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:29 AM

1938 Harbor Lights Drive

1938 Harbor Lights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1938 Harbor Lights Drive, Dallas, TX 75051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in Grand Prairie ISD! Ready now! This 1 story home has a great open floor plan. The kitchen is just off the formal dining area and opens up to the living room and breakfast area. This home also offers a security system and black Whirlpool appliances. Covered front porch and Large private backyard perfect for enjoying the great weather! Well kept and ready to be your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Harbor Lights Drive have any available units?
1938 Harbor Lights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1938 Harbor Lights Drive have?
Some of 1938 Harbor Lights Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 Harbor Lights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Harbor Lights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Harbor Lights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1938 Harbor Lights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1938 Harbor Lights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1938 Harbor Lights Drive offers parking.
Does 1938 Harbor Lights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 Harbor Lights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Harbor Lights Drive have a pool?
No, 1938 Harbor Lights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1938 Harbor Lights Drive have accessible units?
No, 1938 Harbor Lights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Harbor Lights Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1938 Harbor Lights Drive has units with dishwashers.

