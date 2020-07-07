1938 Harbor Lights Drive

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in Grand Prairie ISD! Ready now! This 1 story home has a great open floor plan. The kitchen is just off the formal dining area and opens up to the living room and breakfast area. This home also offers a security system and black Whirlpool appliances. Covered front porch and Large private backyard perfect for enjoying the great weather! Well kept and ready to be your new home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
