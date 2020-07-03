All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:40 PM

1932 mcmillan

1932 Mc Millan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1932 Mc Millan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern condo-townhome available for lease. Live in one of the best locations in Lower Greenville just two blocks from Trader Joes, Sprouts, HG SPLY and some of the best restaurants in the East Dallas area. Move-In ready as early as April 4, 2020. This gorgeous home has 13’ tall ceilings on 2nd floor, large private yard, 2nd story outdoor patio, 2 car garage with storage shelving, large master closet with his and hers custom shelving, solid white oak wood flooring (no carpet), silestone counter tops with waterfall island sides, custom cabinets with soft-close doors & drawers, SS bosch appliances, one of a kind master shower with 3 shower heads, floor-to-ceiling storage area in kitchen. Fridge included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1932 mcmillan have any available units?
1932 mcmillan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1932 mcmillan have?
Some of 1932 mcmillan's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1932 mcmillan currently offering any rent specials?
1932 mcmillan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1932 mcmillan pet-friendly?
No, 1932 mcmillan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1932 mcmillan offer parking?
Yes, 1932 mcmillan offers parking.
Does 1932 mcmillan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1932 mcmillan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1932 mcmillan have a pool?
No, 1932 mcmillan does not have a pool.
Does 1932 mcmillan have accessible units?
No, 1932 mcmillan does not have accessible units.
Does 1932 mcmillan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1932 mcmillan has units with dishwashers.

