1932 mcmillan

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Modern condo-townhome available for lease. Live in one of the best locations in Lower Greenville just two blocks from Trader Joes, Sprouts, HG SPLY and some of the best restaurants in the East Dallas area. Move-In ready as early as April 4, 2020. This gorgeous home has 13’ tall ceilings on 2nd floor, large private yard, 2nd story outdoor patio, 2 car garage with storage shelving, large master closet with his and hers custom shelving, solid white oak wood flooring (no carpet), silestone counter tops with waterfall island sides, custom cabinets with soft-close doors & drawers, SS bosch appliances, one of a kind master shower with 3 shower heads, floor-to-ceiling storage area in kitchen. Fridge included.