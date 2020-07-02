1931 Euclid Avenue

Amenities
2 Available 11/29/19 AMAZING LOCATION - LOWER GREENVILLE -
3 Story Townhouse with 2 Bed/2 Bath, Private Rooftop, 2 Car Garage, Small Yard and Doggy Door
Furniture Included: Rooftop - Sectional & Table
Other Furniture/Decor: Available for Purchase
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
W/D: Available to Rent $30/month
First Floor: Keyless Entry, Doggy Door to Yard, Two Car Garage, Bedroom with a Small Patio/Yard & Walk-In Closet, Private Bathroom with Walk-In Shower
Second Floor: Kitchen, Living Room, W&D (available for rent), Bedroom with Walk-In closet, Private Bathroom with Huge Walk-In Shower
Third Floor: Small Sitting Area, Large Private Rooftop
The best part about this townhouse is the location!! It is positioned between two amazing neighborhoods, Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson which are populated with several coffee shops, restaurants, boutiques, grocery stores and gyms. The townhouse is surrounded by other residential properties, so you will not be disturbed by noise from the popular attractions down the street.
Also selling all furniture, decor, bedding, cookware, dishes, glasses, etc. if interested.
