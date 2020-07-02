All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 13 2019 at 1:28 PM

1931 Euclid Avenue

1931 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1931 Euclid Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
2 Available 11/29/19 AMAZING LOCATION - LOWER GREENVILLE -
3 Story Townhouse with 2 Bed/2 Bath, Private Rooftop, 2 Car Garage, Small Yard and Doggy Door

Furniture Included: Rooftop - Sectional & Table
Other Furniture/Decor: Available for Purchase
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
W/D: Available to Rent $30/month

First Floor: Keyless Entry, Doggy Door to Yard, Two Car Garage, Bedroom with a Small Patio/Yard & Walk-In Closet, Private Bathroom with Walk-In Shower
Second Floor: Kitchen, Living Room, W&D (available for rent), Bedroom with Walk-In closet, Private Bathroom with Huge Walk-In Shower
Third Floor: Small Sitting Area, Large Private Rooftop

The best part about this townhouse is the location!! It is positioned between two amazing neighborhoods, Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson which are populated with several coffee shops, restaurants, boutiques, grocery stores and gyms. The townhouse is surrounded by other residential properties, so you will not be disturbed by noise from the popular attractions down the street.

Also selling all furniture, decor, bedding, cookware, dishes, glasses, etc. if interested.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1931-euclid-ave-dallas-tx-75206-usa-unit-2/f5657db6-3651-42e2-a5b6-751ebe07f021

(RLNE5306319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
1931 Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 1931 Euclid Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1931 Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1931 Euclid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1931 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1931 Euclid Avenue offers parking.
Does 1931 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1931 Euclid Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 1931 Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1931 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1931 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1931 Euclid Avenue has units with dishwashers.

