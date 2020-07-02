1931 Euclid Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

2 Available 11/29/19 AMAZING LOCATION - LOWER GREENVILLE -

3 Story Townhouse with 2 Bed/2 Bath, Private Rooftop, 2 Car Garage, Small Yard and Doggy Door



Furniture Included: Rooftop - Sectional & Table

Other Furniture/Decor: Available for Purchase

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

W/D: Available to Rent $30/month



First Floor: Keyless Entry, Doggy Door to Yard, Two Car Garage, Bedroom with a Small Patio/Yard & Walk-In Closet, Private Bathroom with Walk-In Shower

Second Floor: Kitchen, Living Room, W&D (available for rent), Bedroom with Walk-In closet, Private Bathroom with Huge Walk-In Shower

Third Floor: Small Sitting Area, Large Private Rooftop



The best part about this townhouse is the location!! It is positioned between two amazing neighborhoods, Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson which are populated with several coffee shops, restaurants, boutiques, grocery stores and gyms. The townhouse is surrounded by other residential properties, so you will not be disturbed by noise from the popular attractions down the street.



Also selling all furniture, decor, bedding, cookware, dishes, glasses, etc. if interested.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1931-euclid-ave-dallas-tx-75206-usa-unit-2/f5657db6-3651-42e2-a5b6-751ebe07f021



(RLNE5306319)